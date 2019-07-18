Media player
Philip Hammond: No-deal would cause 'significant hit' to UK economy
Commenting on the Office for Budget Responsibility's latest report, Chancellor Philip Hammond says even the most "benign" form of no-deal Brexit would send the UK into recession.
18 Jul 2019
