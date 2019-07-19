Million Dollar Idea: the doughnut
How the doughnut became a million dollar idea

Every country has a version of the doughnut. The Netherlands has the olykoek. France has the beignet. But only in America did people think of turning out doughnuts on an industrial scale and selling them through giant corporations. Here's Aaron Heslehurst with another million dollar idea...

