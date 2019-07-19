Million Dollar Idea: the doughnut

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the doughnut became a million dollar idea
Every country has a version of the doughnut. The Netherlands has the olykoek. France has the beignet. But only in America did people think of turning out doughnuts on an industrial scale and selling them through giant corporations. Here's Aaron Heslehurst with another million dollar idea...
Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window