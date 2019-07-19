Could these plastic 'trees' help save the planet?

Media player
Algae bio-curtains: Architects' radical solution to capture carbon
An alternative to urban trees known as "bio-curtains" is being developed by a team of architects and scientists in London. The curtains use the power of algae to absorb carbon dioxide from the air.
The architects EcoLogicStudio created the technology in collaboration with University College London and University of Innsbruck.
A smartphone film by digital reporter Dougal Shaw.
19 Jul 2019
