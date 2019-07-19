Building renewable power in South Africa
South Africa's BioTherm Energy is hoping to spread more renewable power plants - both solar and wind - across Africa, and reduce its dependence on coal-fired power stations. "We live in a continent which is rich from a solar perspective and even richer from a wind perspective," says chief executive Jasandra Nyker. "And that is something we need to take advantage of."

