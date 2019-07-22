Whirlpool executive: 'We're sorry'

Media player
Whirlpool executive apologises for fires
In an interview with the BBC's Simon Gompertz, Whirlpool vice-president Jeff Noel says the firm is sorry after a fault caused hundreds of fires in tumble dryers.
22 Jul 2019
