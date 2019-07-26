Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the metal detector became a million dollar idea
The metal detector is a vital tool for airport security guards and treasure hunters, alike. But when Alexander Graham Bell made the version ever to get a patent, he had only one aim in mind - to save the life of a US president. Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window