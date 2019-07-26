Media player
Creating jobs for India’s transgender community
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is a prominent activist and leader belonging to India’s transgender community. She recently launched Kineer Services, a start-up to create jobs for India’s transgender community. The company produces packaged drinking water.
India’s Supreme Court upheld the rights of the transgender community in a landmark judgement in 2014, yet the community still struggles to find work. Tripathi talks about pink money and the purchasing power of the Indian LGBT community on the WorklifeIndia podcast.
26 Jul 2019
