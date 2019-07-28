'Not only are we black, we're female... for them, it's a turn-off'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Not only are we black, we're female... for them, it's a turn-off'

Joycelyn Mate says she struggled to raise funding for her afro haircare company Afrocenchix, despite female-led businesses contributing more than £70bn to the UK economy.

Despite the rising number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) businesses, the black population remains the least likely to be self-employed and their businesses are more likely to face difficulties accessing traditional financing.

Produced by Lorna Acquah.

  • 28 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Why this woman set up the 'black LinkedIn'