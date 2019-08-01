Media player
How sliced bread became a million dollar idea
Sliced bread has to be simplest invention ever. But according to the common phrase, it's the greatest of all time. So who first thought of it, and how did it catch on? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
01 Aug 2019
