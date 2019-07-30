Boeing crash plane work ‘not adequately funded’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boeing 737 Max: Work on production line ‘not adequately funded’
A former Boeing engineer has told the BBC's Panorama programme that work on the production line of the 737 Max plane was not adequately funded.
The aircraft is currently grounded after two crashes which killed 346 people.
The 737 Max is the company's fastest selling plane and has earned the company billions of dollars in sales.
Boeing denies the claims and says it's committed to making the 737 Max one of the safest aircraft ever to fly.
Watch BBC Panorama: Boeing's Killer Planes on the BBC iPlayer.
-
30 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-49172421/boeing-737-max-work-on-production-line-not-adequately-fundedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window