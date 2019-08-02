Who are the 'microworkers' behind your digital life?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who are the 'microworkers' behind your digital life?

Technology has come a long way but the internet wouldn't work without people doing small tasks behind the scenes. But who are these so-called "microworkers" and what do they do?

Voiced by Ana Lucia Gonzalez, animation by Joe Payne, produced by Lorna Hankin and Charlie Newland

  • 02 Aug 2019