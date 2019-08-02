Media player
Who are the 'microworkers' behind your digital life?
Technology has come a long way but the internet wouldn't work without people doing small tasks behind the scenes. But who are these so-called "microworkers" and what do they do?
Voiced by Ana Lucia Gonzalez, animation by Joe Payne, produced by Lorna Hankin and Charlie Newland
02 Aug 2019
