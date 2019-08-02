Media player
'I get so much recognition from YouTube'
Across the world, brands are paying social media influencers billions to promote their products, be it in the world of fashion, interior design or fitness.
But in India, there’s a new crop of farmers who are using social media to share knowledge on innovative farming practices and techniques. The BBC went to meet one of them, Darshan Singh, who now has two million YouTube followers.
Video by Aakriti Thapar and Jaltson AC
02 Aug 2019
