The rise of comedy in Nollywood
Demand for African content is increasing, and comedy is now the highest earning genre in Nigeria's film industry.
Female comedians have created a niche for themselves in Nigeria and are giving men a run for their money.
Many comedians are now gaining popularity by sharing jokes and sketches on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
05 Aug 2019
