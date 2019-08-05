Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The private schools charging daily school fees
Across the continent, upwardly mobile Africans are enrolling their children in private schools, hoping that they will benefit with enhanced job prospects once they leave.
But in Ghana, one organisation is taking this private education model and is adapting it for poorer communities and lower income households, who normally would not be able to afford this option. Lerato Mbele spoke to Alain Guy Tanefo, the CEO of Omega Schools about the initiative - which includes charging school-fees on a daily basis.
-
05 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window