Why young Indians are live streaming on social media
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why young Indians are live streaming on social media

In the hope of becoming social media stars, young people in India’s smaller towns are signing-up for a live streaming app called Bigo Live. Singers and dancers who attract large numbers of followers can earn more than engineers and lawyers. But the platform paving this path to fame is one of several vying for a slice of the world’s second biggest smartphone market.

Video by Kamal Kumar, Aakriti Thapar and Joe Miller

  • 05 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'I get so much recognition from YouTube'