Video

FabFitFun is US firm which sends boxes of discounted goods to its subscribers - beauty, fashion and health products that are aimed mostly at women. Co-founder Michael Broukhim quickly discovered his customers were holding him to very high standards. He says you should treat your customers as "all-knowing" and be aware that thanks to social media, "once one knows something, they all now".

Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.