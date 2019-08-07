Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Treat your customers as all-knowing'
FabFitFun is US firm which sends boxes of discounted goods to its subscribers - beauty, fashion and health products that are aimed mostly at women. Co-founder Michael Broukhim quickly discovered his customers were holding him to very high standards. He says you should treat your customers as "all-knowing" and be aware that thanks to social media, "once one knows something, they all now".
Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window