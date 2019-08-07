Media player
‘I’m worried our goods could get stuck at sea’
Julianne Ponan, 29, runs Creative Nature, a firm which makes cereal bars and other products in factories in Manchester and Newcastle.
She voted Leave, which she still believes was the right decision, but is concerned about preparations for a no-deal Brexit.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and the BBC News channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST
07 Aug 2019
