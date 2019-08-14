Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Fall in love with the problem not the solution'
"Fall in love with the problem not the solution," says Sean Petterson, the 29-year-old boss of StrongArm Tech, a firm which designs wearable monitors for construction workers to help them guard against workplace injuries.
Filmed by James Cooke: Produced by Mat Morrison
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
14 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window