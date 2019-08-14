'Fall in love with the problem not the solution'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Fall in love with the problem not the solution'

"Fall in love with the problem not the solution," says Sean Petterson, the 29-year-old boss of StrongArm Tech, a firm which designs wearable monitors for construction workers to help them guard against workplace injuries.

Filmed by James Cooke: Produced by Mat Morrison

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.

  • 14 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'Treat your customers as all-knowing'