Next boss: The UK is a long way from gridlock and chaos

The UK can avoid severe disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the boss of one of the country's leading retailers has told the BBC.

Lord Wolfson, chief executive of clothing firm Next, said he still hoped a deal could be done before 31 October.

But he said the government's increased focus on contingency planning meant the UK was close to being well prepared.

Simplified customs and border procedures had made the chance of hold-ups of goods far less likely, he said.