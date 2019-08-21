Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'If you say you're ethical, you have to back it up'
Oatly is a company which makes a range of milks out of oats. Since its products are plant-based, rather than animal-based, it says this makes it an environmentally ethical business. This is a big selling point with millennials, says CEO Toni Petersson.
But, he adds "if you're going to be ethical, you need to back up every claim that you make".
Video Journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window