Planning for life after football in Nigeria
Onome Ebi is a professional Nigerian footballer. Although she is doing well in her career, she is still planning ahead for a time when she is no longer able to play.
Ms Ebi tells the BBC how she manages her finances and what other jobs she'd like to go into in the future.
14 Aug 2019
