Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could solar power end Nigeria's power cuts?
In Nigeria's capital Lagos the noise of petrol-driven generators coming from shops and offices is common because of the country's numerous power cuts that can make running a business difficult. One businessman, Femi Adeyemo, the CEO of Arnergy, says that widespread adoption of solar energy could be one answer to the country's power problems.
-
16 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window