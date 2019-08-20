'I want the Brexit uncertainty to end'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I want the Brexit uncertainty to end'

A no-deal Brexit could cost the farming industry £850m a year in lost profits, new research seen by the BBC suggests.

Colin Ferguson, who runs his own herd of 200 dairy cattle in Scotland, says he wants the Brexit "uncertainty" to end.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 20 Aug 2019