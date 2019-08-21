Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I bought a house thanks to my bullet journal'
Bullet journals. Are they beautifully illustrated to-do list or money-saving tools? More than seven million people have shared the hashtags #bulletjournal or #bujo on Instagram. And one bullet journalist says it has helped her to save for a house.
Produced by: Victoria Park
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window