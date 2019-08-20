Philip Morris CEO on a cigarette-free future

Video

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International has said it wants to phase out cigarettes as soon as possible.

“Cigarette sales are declining everywhere in the world and we are going to accelerate this decline,” chief executive Andre Calantzopoulos told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr Calantzopoulos said his objective is to focus on their new, alternative products and get rid of cigarettes, and they can achieve this very quickly if governments and regulators help with this.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 21 August 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.