HS2: The work so far

Video

The government is launching a review into the HS2 high speed rail link. Billions have already been spent on the project.

Phase 1 of the development between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026, with the second phase to Leeds and Manchester scheduled for completion by 2032-33. It is designed to carry trains capable of travelling at 250mph.

BBC transport correspondent Tom Burridge takes a look at the work so far.

Reporter: Tom Burridge, Edited by Tracey Langford