Why are people in the USA living shorter lives?
While most of the world’s population can look forward to living longer, white people in the United States without a college degree are living shorter lives due to an epidemic of drug abuse and alcoholism. Nobel economist Sir Angus Deaton says these "deaths of despair" are driven by inequality.
Producer Ian Rose; Film editor: Rob Miller
This content was created as a co-production between Nobel Media AB and the BBC
27 Aug 2019
