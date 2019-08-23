Million dollar idea: Bingo
How bingo became a million dollar idea

Bingo. It's a game that had been played in Europe for centuries but it took an American entrepreneur in the early 20th Century to realise that he could give it a neat new name and turn it into a multi-million dollar business. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

