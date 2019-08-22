HS2: The work so far

Video

The government is launching a review into the HS2 high speed rail link but billions have already been spent on the project.

Phase 1 of the development between London and Birmingham is due to open at the end of 2026, with the second phase to Leeds and Manchester scheduled for completion by 2032-33.

It is designed to carry trains capable of travelling at 250mph. BBC transport correspondent Tom Burridge takes a look at the work so far.

Reporter: Tom Burridge, Edited by Tracey Langford

