Retirement home for elderly pets
When pets get old and need intensive care, few places will take them in.
In Tokyo, a growing number of pet homes have opened to give elderly and sick pets the love and attention their human carers no longer can.
A change in Japanese law in 2013, which obliges owners to look after ageing pets, has helped boost demand for these "pet retirement" services.
Produced by: Pamela Parker and Erica Symonds
Filmed & edited by: Adam Tyrell
Additional reporting by: Sakiko Shiraishi
23 Aug 2019
