Making renting more viable in Lagos
There are a lot of apartments in Lagos, Nigeria, but many stand empty because landlords expect tenants to pay between one to two years' rent up front before they move in.

Tech start-up Fibre is trying to change this, with a website offering accommodation that can be paid for in monthly or quarterly payments, which is more suitable for young professionals.

  • 28 Aug 2019