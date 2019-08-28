Media player
Challenges facing Ethiopia's construction industry
Construction is booming in Ethiopia, accounting for 18% of the country's GDP for the financial year 2017-2018.
The government has pumped millions of dollars into social housing, which has been a windfall for both foreign and local building contractors, and the construction sector is currently the largest employer in the country, with more than two million people employed in full-time and temporary jobs.
However, there are many challenges facing the industry, from mounting debt to difficulty in sourcing the right materials. Can these challenges be overcome soon?
28 Aug 2019
