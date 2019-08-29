'I dream of a greater Nigeria'

Video

Nigerian sculptor Dotun Popoola says he dreams of a "greater" Nigeria.

His art involves depicting African folklore using discarded materials, in a bid to highlight Nigeria's problem with waste and to offer optimism about the future.

"In a way it is an avenue to give life to lifeless. I use it to communicate the issue of life after death," he told the BBC.

"I want people to see a lot of things in that work and have hope."