'Agriculture is the future for Africa'
Entrepreneur Bruce Diale is trying to improve food security and attract more young people to consider taking up careers in agriculture.
His firm has developed a water-efficient tower gardening technology called GardenIzly that enables people to grow 56 plants on less than 1 sq m of gardening space.
29 Aug 2019
