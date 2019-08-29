Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Offering tractors as a service in rural communities
In many African nations, farming the land is still done manually.
Start-up Hello Tractor has been trying to change this, by offering a service where farmers can pay for a tractor service when they need it.
One farmer, Aliyu Ayuba, told the BBC that he paid $100 and a tractor operator was able to complete the job in just one day. If the job had been done manually, it would have taken several days.
29 Aug 2019
