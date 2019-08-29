Offering tractors as a service in rural communities
In many African nations, farming the land is still done manually.

Start-up Hello Tractor has been trying to change this, by offering a service where farmers can pay for a tractor service when they need it.

One farmer, Aliyu Ayuba, told the BBC that he paid $100 and a tractor operator was able to complete the job in just one day. If the job had been done manually, it would have taken several days.

