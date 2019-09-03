Media player
'Women starting their careers find it very, very daunting'
Women make up less than a third of all scientists working today but Nobel Laureate Elizabeth Blackburn wants young women to persist. Confidence and asking for help, she says, are the two ways to get over the gender gap and increase the place of women in STEM.
Producer Ian Rose; Film editor: Rob Miller
This content was created as a co-production between Nobel Media AB and the BBC
03 Sep 2019
