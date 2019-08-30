The start-up fund backing new Nigerian businesses

Video

In Nigeria, some 90% of university graduates say they want to work for themselves, which is why the country's start-ups are now valued at almost $2bn.

But many firms still need help in growing their businesses, which is where Endeavor Nigeria comes in. The start-up fund brings together investors and experts to help guide local businesses: "It's about helping scale up companies - helping them do what they do, bigger, better, faster," says managing director Eloho Omame.