‘Men need to advocate for gender equality’

Video

Women in business should not change and try following male culture, but men need to understand the skills, different value systems and approaches women have and equate the two genders in that way, the IT entrepreneur and philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley has said.

In order for the world to be a fairer place, men need to start advocating for women, Dame Stephanie told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

