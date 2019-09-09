Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Men need to advocate for gender equality’
Women in business should not change and try following male culture, but men need to understand the skills, different value systems and approaches women have and equate the two genders in that way, the IT entrepreneur and philanthropist Dame Stephanie Shirley has said.
In order for the world to be a fairer place, men need to start advocating for women, Dame Stephanie told BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.
Watch the full interview again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
-
09 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window