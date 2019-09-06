Million dollar idea: The lift

Media player
How the lift became a million dollar idea
There's no more powerful symbol of the modern world than the skyscraper. But no one would have put up a building more than a few storeys high had it not been for another ingenious invention - the lift. So who came up with that? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
06 Sep 2019
