Shapps keeping 'open mind' over future of HS2
Video

Transport Minister Grant Shapps says he will keep an "open mind" over the future of the HS2 high-speed railway until another review into the project is complete.

The review will be chaired by Douglas Oakervee, a civil engineer and former chairman of HS2.

  • 03 Sep 2019
