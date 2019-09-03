Shapps keeping 'open mind' over future of HS2

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HS2: Grant Shapps keeping 'open mind' on route's future
Transport Minister Grant Shapps says he will keep an "open mind" over the future of the HS2 high-speed railway until another review into the project is complete.
The review will be chaired by Douglas Oakervee, a civil engineer and former chairman of HS2.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window