McDonnell: Spending plans 'grubby electioneering'
John McDonnell: Government spending plans are 'grubby electioneering'

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has criticised the government's spending plans, saying: "Do not insult the intelligence of British people."

Chancellor Sajid Javid outlined £13.8bn of investment in areas including health, education and the police in what he said was the fastest increase in spending for 15 years.

  • 04 Sep 2019
