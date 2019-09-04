McDonnell: Spending plans 'grubby electioneering'

Media player
John McDonnell: Government spending plans are 'grubby electioneering'
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has criticised the government's spending plans, saying: "Do not insult the intelligence of British people."
Chancellor Sajid Javid outlined £13.8bn of investment in areas including health, education and the police in what he said was the fastest increase in spending for 15 years.
Read more: Chancellor declares end of austerity
04 Sep 2019
