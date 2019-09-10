Media player
The teacher getting child workers back to school
Rani Bhati is a teacher on a mission, to get children in her community who have left school back into mainstream education.
She goes door to door in her village near Delhi to persuade families that they will be better off with a child in school rather than working.
The programme she works on, run by the charity GoodWeave then gets kids who have dropped out, for whatever reason, ready to go back to the classroom.
Producer Ian Rose; Film editor: Sara Hegarty
This content was created as a co-production between Nobel Media AB and the BBC
