'From decade of recovery to decade of renewal'
Chancellor Sajid Javid on spending round: 'New beginning' for the UK

Chancellor Sajid Javid has outlined how the government's spending plans will help bring wide-ranging improvements to healthcare, education and policing.

He said that he would not wait until after Brexit to deliver on "people's priorities".

But Labour criticised the spending plans as "grubby electioneering".

  • 04 Sep 2019
