'You don't have to buy expensive clothes'

Video

In India, a growing middle class is fuelling the growth in the fashion industry. International brands are vying for a share of this market and international labels and smaller fashion start-ups are using Instagram influencers as part of their digital marketing.

Firms need to find the right influencer for their brand. Influencers like Kritika Khurana and Sonia Garg are among showcasing new, upcoming designers in styles which are comfortable, modern and distinctively Indian.

Video filmed and edited by Nina Robinson