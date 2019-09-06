Media player
Popularity of men's fashions in Ghana
According to market research firm Euromonitor, menswear is predicted to outsell womenswear globally between 2017-2022.
Ghanaian designers are now capitalising on increasing popularity of African-inspired luxury fashion, dressing celebrities like Idris Elba and Michael Jai White.
06 Sep 2019
