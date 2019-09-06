Media player
Video
The secret of the Adire cloth
The village of Ogidi in Western Nigeria is home to the craft of Adire, a technique for dying cloth that goes back centuries.
Adire is seeing a return to popularity, and Nigeria is opening up to the world about one of its most ancient traditions.
06 Sep 2019
