How to run an e-commerce business at 14
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Being a young entrepreneur

After selling old Christmas presents and teaching herself how to code 14-year-old Cara set up an e-commerce business.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Sep 2019