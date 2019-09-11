Media player
How to recover a lost Michelin star
For restaurants, winning Michelin stars is like winning Olympic medals. Pied à Terre, in London, used to have two of them. But then it changed chefs and lost one of the stars. So what is the restaurant's owner, David Moore, doing to try to win it back? We find out in this week's CEO Secrets.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
11 Sep 2019
