How to recover a lost Michelin star

For restaurants, winning Michelin stars is like winning Olympic medals. Pied à Terre, in London, used to have two of them. But then it changed chefs and lost one of the stars. So what is the restaurant's owner, David Moore, doing to try to win it back? We find out in this week's CEO Secrets.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 11 Sep 2019
