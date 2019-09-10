'Price of UK-made cars may rise' in no-deal Brexit
BMW's finance chief Nicolas Peter has warned that the price of cars made in the UK could rise if the country leaves the European Union without a deal on 31 October..

Mr Peter said that if WTO tariffs are imposed from 1 November then it is highly likely that the price of cars made in the UK and exported to Europe would rise.

