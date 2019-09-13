Reliving the rock'n'roll years with virtual reality

Media player
How virtual reality is helping people with dementia
An NHS pilot is seeing if virtual reality could improve the lives of people with dementia, by taking them back in time to relive formative experiences.
The Marston Court care home in Oxford has been trialling the technology.
Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw.
13 Sep 2019
