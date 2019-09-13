Reliving the rock'n'roll years with virtual reality
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How virtual reality is helping people with dementia

An NHS pilot is seeing if virtual reality could improve the lives of people with dementia, by taking them back in time to relive formative experiences.

The Marston Court care home in Oxford has been trialling the technology.

Produced, filmed and edited by Dougal Shaw.

  • 13 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Dementia app aims to spark chats about the disease